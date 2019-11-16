U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Skis with Northland Kids

DULUTH, Minn.- Northland skiers under the age of 18 got a once in a lifetime opportunity to ski with an Olympic athlete Saturday.

Kikkan Randall, a 2018 U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist in Peyongchang spent some time with young skiers at Spirit Mountain. Randall, who is also a breast cancer survivor demonstrated for the kids in attendance some helpful tips on the skis. She says seeing the amount of kids out there show how much skiing means to Northlanders.

“Skiing is just such a great lifestyle sport. There’s so many ways to enjoy the sport. I got involved because my family got into it. I love the community feel. But you can see some of these kids here dreaming about winning Olympic medals and they are growing up in an era were it’s completely possible”, said Randall.

The day’s events were put on by the Duluth Cross Country Ski Team.