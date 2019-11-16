UMD Football Wins 12th Straight NSIC North Division Title in Season Finale

The Bulldogs finished the year undefeated in NSIC North Division play for the fourth year in a row.

ABERDEEN, S.D – The UMD football team got all the scoring they needed in the first half to cruise past Northern State 48-10 to win the NSIC North Division title.

This is the Bulldogs 12th straight title, winning it every year since returning to the league in 2008. The Bulldogs also finished undefeated in North Division play, the fourth-straight time they’ve accomplished that.

UMD put up 21 points in the first quarter, including scoring on each of its first six drives. John Larson finished the day with 20 completions for 388 yards and five touchdowns, while also running in one touchdown. Wade Sullivan led the Bulldogs with 85 receiving yards and two touchdowns, plus 56 rushing yards.

The Bulldogs finished the season 8-3 overall.