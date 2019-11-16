UMD Men’s Hockey Hangs On, Splits Series With RedHawks

Nick Swaney, Tanner Laderoute and Noah Cates each scored in the win, while Scott Perunovich tallied an assist on every UMD goal during the series.

OXFORD, Ohio – The No. 6 Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team had a much-needed bounce-back on Saturday, getting the 3-2 win over Miami to split the weekend series.

Nick Swaney got things started for UMD, scoring less than four minutes in. The RedHawks would tie things up, but Tanner Laderoute and Noah Cates both tallied goals in the second to give the Bulldogs the lead back and eventually give them the win. Hunter Shepard finished with 16 saves, while Scott Perunovich tallied an assist in each of UMD’s four goals on the weekend.

UMD (5-4-1) returns home next weekend to host Colorado College. Puck drop on Friday and Saturday is set for 7:07 p.m.