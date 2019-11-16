UMD Women’s Hockey Skates to 1-1 Tie; Ohio State Wins Shootout

Anna Klein scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs, while Maddie Rooney finished with 33 saves on the day.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Anna Klein gave the No. 10 UMD women’s hockey team the lead in the second period, but that would be all they could get, as the Bulldogs settle for a 1-1 tie after two overtimes, before No. 7 Ohio State grabbed the extra WCHA point in a shootout win.

Jenn Gardiner scored the shootout winner in the third round for the Buckeyes. Maddie Rooney finished the day with 33 saves for the Bulldogs.

UMD (7-4-1) will host top-ranked Minnesota next weekend at AMSOIL Arena. Puck drop on both Friday and Saturday is set for 3:07 p.m.