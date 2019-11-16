Yelllowjackets Women’s Hockey Falls in Overtime to Blugolds

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Down 2-0 in the third, the UWS women’s hockey team scored two goals to force overtime, but eventually No. 8 UW-Eau Claire got the win over a minute into overtime to get the win.

UWS (2-1-1) will be back at home on Friday hosting Northland College. Puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m.