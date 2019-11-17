Bulldogs Women’s Basketball Uses Big Second Half to Earn Second Win of the Season

Brooke Olson led the way with 19 points and six rebounds in the win.

DULUTH, Minn. – Down by 1 at the half, the Minnesota Duluth women’s basketball team dominated the rest of the way, getting 81-65 win over Wisconsin-Parkside on Saturday for their second win of the season.

Brooke Olson led the way with 19 points and six rebounds, while Ann Simonet had 13 points and five rebounds and Sarah Grow had 15 points and six rebounds. The Bulldogs finished the day shooting just over 51 percent.

UMD (2-3) will play at Michigan Tech next Sunday, Nov. 24 at noon.