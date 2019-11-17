Duluth Fire Crews Respond To Structure Fire In Central Hillside Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a two-level garage went up in flames.

The fire broke out around 5:25 p.m. Sunday on the 300-block of East 2nd Street in the Central Hillside neighborhood.

The thick smoke could be seen from I-35 at one point.

When fire crews arrived, they went into defense mode — guarding nearby buildings.

At one point, Minnesota Power was called in to shut off electricity on the block because of burning and arcing power lines. Power was eventually restored after the fire was put out.

Nobody was injured, according to the city’s public information officer.

A cause was not immediately known.