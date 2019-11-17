Northland Brides Plan for the Perfect Wedding

Brides got to scout out the elements for the perfect wedding Sunday

DULUTH, Minn.- Before walking down the aisle Twin Ports brides walked down rows of vendors to scout out the elements for their perfect wedding.

Dresses, cakes, and entertainment filled the Greysolon Ballroom Sunday as more than 40 vendors gave couples and brides some one-on-one time as they plan for their special days.

“We have found that the peak engagement season is August, September, October so we like to give couples a chance to get together, enjoy that engagement time but then also come and see the beginning process of their planning”, said Heidi Lindberg, Office Administrator at Greysolon.

About 150 brides attended the event, and even more just walked in to check out what the event was like.