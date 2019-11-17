St. Luke’s Employees Get Haircuts for a Cause

Northlanders donated their hair to "Children with Hair Loss"

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s the season of giving, and for one group of Northlanders, they are giving this year in a unique way. St. Luke’s workers and their family members donated their precious hair Saturday for kids in need.

“I love my hair so much so I just hope someone else can love it as much as I did”, said Sarah Backlund, a hair donors.

People got a free haircut at Trends Day Spa and Salon in Superior if they donated 8 or more inches. The hair will be submitted to ‘Children With Hair Loss’, a program that provides hair to those who have lost it due to cancer or other medical reasons.

“This is our third annual employee donation hair event with Trends and this is our largest so far with 17 donors so I think it just goes to show the compassion that we have at St. Luke’s for the community”, said Stacy Annear, Clinic Manager at St. Luke’s Regional Cancer Center.

St. Luke’s has partnered for the third year in a row with the salon. For one donor, who was doing this for the first time ever, says doing this is a whirlwind of emotions.

“It was really crazy. Like oh my goodness that’s ponytail that just came off. But it was quite the experience”, said Backlund.

Each member of the ‘Children With Hair Loss’ program receives a new hair replacement every year for free until they are 21.