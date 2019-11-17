UFC Star Teaches Families Self Defense with Jiu Jitsu

6 time UFC Star and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Black Belt at Inner Strength in Superior.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Marcus Aurelio is a 5th degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, and a 6-time UFC star. But Sunday night he was an instructor for an all ages Self-Defense Seminar in Superior.

“I wanna help people in a way that they need to have understanding about what’s gonna happen, what can happen with them on the street,” Aurelio said.

It’s something most of us never think could happen: someone confronts you, grabs you, and tries to start a fight.

What do you do?

“You can never predict the future, you never know what’s gonna happen,” said Robert Mrotek, Owner and Head Instructor at Inner Strength Martial Arts. “You could’ve never been in a fight in your life, never had to defend yourself, that can change any day.”

At the Martial Arts academy in Superior the group is learning to protect themselves in a world where anything can happen.

“The Twin Ports is not what it used to be, it’s very dangerous,” Mrotek said. “So it’s important for people to feel safe in this community.”

“So that’s why I opened my academy, that’s why I bring in Master Marcus Aurelio who fought in the UFC.”

The Jiu Jitsu champion is teaching self-defense with Jiu Jitsu skills.

“The most important thing that Jiu Jitsu helped me is keep me calm to never like fall into a trap of a situation that has someone trying to threaten me with a gun or a knife on the street,” said Aurelio.

The exercises include choke holds, and other techniques to turn the tide of a confrontation in your favor.

“It’s good for fitness it’s good to get in shape, lose weight, camaraderie,” Mrotek said. “It’s not just an academy for fighters it’s an academy for everybody.”

Many, like David See, brought their kids along to learn.

“The world’s different out there, it’s tough,” he said. “And I just wanna be able to have my kids have the confidence to be able to take care of themselves, and know that if they get in to whatever situation, that they have the tools and the training–that they can get themselves out of the situation and be safe.”

Confidence is an important part of self-defense, especially for kids.

“Most of the kids, they need to stand for themselves they need to be, to have the confidence and Jiu Jitsu gonna give you that,” said Aurelio.

Not to mention punching and choking seems to actually be a good bonding activity.

“It allows me to spend time with my kids,” See said. “And work with them and have fun and they can learn and have fun at the same time.”

These instructors hope none of their students actually get in a real dangerous situation.

“Hopefully the things that I teach you you never have to use,” Mrotek said. “Like I pray every night none of my students have to use what I teach them.”

And at the end of the day, they make sure everyone in the class knows the best way to solve a situation isn’t with your fists, but with your words.

“You gotta be able to talk, you gotta be able to make that person more like calm in a situation,” said Aurelio.