Yellowjackets Men’s Soccer Season Ends in NCAA Tournament Second Round

Scott Wilson tied the game with just four minutes left to send it to overtime, but in the end, UWS fell in penalty kicks.

DECORAH, Iowa – Scott Wilson tied the game with just four minutes left to send the NCAA Tournament second round match to double overtime, but the UWS men’s soccer team’s season ended to regional host and No. 16 Luther in penalty kicks 4-1.

Luther struck first and had a lead for most of the game, until Wilson scored off of a Blake Perry corner kick to make it 1-1 to force overtime. After two overtime periods, the game was sent to penalty kicks to see who would advance.

Gustavo Barbieri scored in the first round to make it 1-1. But the Norse would score the next three, while Eric Watson and Wilson were denied to send the Norse to the next round. Dalton VonKaenel did not play in the penalty kicks round, and finished with seven saves in his final game.

UWS finishes the season 17-3-3.