Bentleyville Prep Wraps Up Five Days Before Opening

Volunteers finish setting up gift shop.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Bentleyville Tour of Lights is almost done setting up in Bayfront Park, for opening night this Saturday.

Over the last eight weeks, about 15 hundred volunteers helped set up the 21 acres of over 5 million lights.

Founder Nathan Bentley said the display wouldn’t happen without all of that help.

“I sometimes believe the public maybe doesn’t grasp the magnitude that these volunteers are putting into their time and sweat and heart and everything into putting all these displays up, and building the park,” he said.

For another year Bentleyville will be accepting canned food. Their goal is to have everyone that comes through bring at least one item, Bentley said.

Volunteers are still needed to be costumed characters, help at the cookie house, and more.

Once again this year Santa Claus will be skydiving in, and Bentley said if Mrs. Claus isn’t’ busy baking cookies she’ll drop in too.