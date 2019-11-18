Bluebird Foundation Inc. Hosts 2019 Christmas By The Lake CD Release Party

The CD Release Party is Happening Wednesday, November 20 from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Greysolon Plaza Ballroom

DULUTH, Minn. – In its first five years of existence, The Bluebird Foundation, a 501 (c) (3) non-profit, has awarded nearly $50,000 in grants and scholarships to regional high school age youth in the performing arts.

The foundation’s major annual fundraiser is the Christmas by the Lake Album.

The annual music album (two CD’s or digital download) consisting of 33 songs recorded by local and regional musicians has been completed and will be released on Wednesday, November 20 at the foundation’s annual holiday concert and silent auction event at the Greysolon Plaza Ballroom in Duluth from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Bluebird Foundation’s Christmas by the Lake Holiday Concert will feature live music performances by many of the artists on the album as well as a silent auction.

“Local and regional musicians, ranging from school choirs to singer, songwriters and bands are featured on the album. The performers all provide their own recordings and donate their time and talent” said Tracy Lundeen, Bluebird Foundation President.

The compilation features many traditional holiday favorites as well as a number of exceptional original tunes written by the performers including “The Greatest Gift” co-written by Duluth native Lance Gehl and performed by rising country singer from Chicago, Aneika Rivers.

School groups from Hermantown, Denfeld, Ordean, the Lake Superior Youth Chorus, Harbor City String Band, and Northwestern High School all contributed to the CD as well as regional, favorite professional musicians Laura Velvet, Duluth native Rick Gingerelli of Knight Crawler, the Duluth Superior Harbormasters, the Singing Slovenes and many others.

This year’s cover is a creation by local photographer Lindsy Wayt. The cover features Glensheen Mansion.Throughout the holiday season, the CD will be available at area Super One Foods customer service counters, area Korner Stores (Duluth, Superior, Hermantown), Big Daddy’s Burgers, Schmitt Music in the Miller Hill Mall, the Glensheen Gift Shop, Benna Ford Roush in Superior as well as other locations to be announced soon.