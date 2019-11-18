City of Duluth Announces New Planning and Economic Development Director

Chris Fleege will be replacing Keith Hamre who recently retired after 22 years

DULUTH, Minn.- The City of Duluth has officially named a new ‘Planning and Economic Development Director’. Chris Fleege will be replacing Keith Hamre who retired after 22 years.

Duluth native Chris Fleege brings in 27 years of work at various capacities in the Northland at place like Minnesota Power and Superior Water Light and Power. Fleege is a UMD alum where he completed his Masters in Business Administration back in 2001 and is excited for the challenges that come with a job like this.

“I think for me it’s really making the Imagine Duluth 2035 plan, moving it forward to completion. A lot of work was done by Adam and Keith before me so I’m really excited about getting that done”, said Fleege.

Fleege’s appointment will go before City Council for approval next Monday.