Cook Firefighters Respond to Fire at Elbow Lake Lodge

COOK, Minn. – According to the Northland FireWire, a fire was reported at the Elbow Lake Lodge around 9:15 a.m. on Monday.

The fire broke out in the lodge’s shop building where several boats and other pieces of equipment are stored.

There is no word yet on damage estimates or if any injuries were reported.

The Cook Ambulance Service responded to the scene to provide medical standby.

(video courtesy: Facebook/Friends of Northland FireWire)