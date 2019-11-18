Four Corners Elementary “Stuff The Turkey ” To Give Back To Those In Need For The Holidays

All food items will be donated to the Douglas County Food Pantry on Friday.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Students at Four Corners Elementary in Superior are giving back this holiday season to help those in need.

The school is hosting a “Stuff the Turkey” food drive.

All week students can bring in non–perishable items like canned goods and personal hygiene products.

Some Four Corners students have been learning about rights and responsibilities.

A 3rd grade teacher says it’s never too early to teach kids about giving back.

“Kids need to know they are world changers starting today. Students are not too young, they’re not too small and they need to be told that from an early age so they can really build that advocacy. Today is the day they can make a difference in the community,” said Stacy Burfield.

