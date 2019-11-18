Lumberjacks Girls Hockey Relying on Experience for 2019 Season

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton returns 17 of 20 plays from last season's playoff roster, including seven seniors, and used that experience to get off to a strong start to this season.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The high school girls hockey season is well underway, which means a clean slate for all teams across the Northland, and that includes Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.

The Lumberjacks return 17 of 20 players from last season’s playoff roster including seven seniors. And that kind of continuity makes CEC one of the teams to watch when it comes to who are the favorites to win the section title.

“We’re fortunate enough to have a lot of those girls have been starting varsity players since 8th grade and it makes our job a little bit easier when they’ve been here and kind of know the ropes,” head coach Courtney Olin said.

“We still had our chemistry from last year so that was nice so we knew basically everything we learned last year so it was really nice to not have to learn that over again,” senior forward Kiana Bender added.

“As soon as I got back out here it felt like where we just left off. Our season ended kind of short last year and so being able to start off from that mentality, wanting to go further in the playoffs, hopefully making it to state. That’s our main goal,” senior forward Taylor Nelson said.

And the Lumberjacks are off to a good start with a 2–2 record, which featured one of the toughest early season schedules in the entire state of Minnesota.

“We started off with a really tough competition our first three games, all were top-ranked state teams. Played a really solid, really good Proctor-Hermantown, another runner-up in the AA Brainerd and then Spring Lake Park, who combined with Anoka so all three really solid games, so we’re pretty happy with how we started,” Olin said.

The Lumberjacks will be back in action Tuesday night at home against Moose Lake Area.