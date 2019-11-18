Minnesota Power Strings Lights on 35th Christmas Tree

3400 ft of LED lights strung on tree.

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas throughout the rest of Duluth as crews decorated the Minnesota Power Christmas Tree in lights for the 35th year.

The 54 ft tree will be strung in 3400 feet of LED lights, to be lit Friday at five before the Christmas City of the North Parade.

The tree will be taken down a couple days after Christmas, then Minnesota Power will convert it into energy.

“We’ll recycle this tree,” said the company’s Corporate Communications Manager, Amy Rutledge. “We’ll take it to our Hibbard energy center where we use biomass to make electricity.”

“And so this Christmas tree will be recycled in that manner and will end up creating electricity for our customers.”

The public is invited to the tree lighting this Friday.