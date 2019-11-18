Mount Royal Center Temporarily Closed Due To Plumbing Issue

UPDATE: Bulldog Pizza and Mount Royal Library are back open as of Monday afternoon.

Additionally, Vanilla Bean wrote in a Facebook post Monday afternoon that they will be open for regular business hours on Tuesday.

DULUTH, Minn. – Several businesses at the Mount Royal Center were closed this past weekend.

According to signs posted on the building, the closure is due to a plumbing issue.

One business we spoke with, that did not want to be named for the story, says they lost thousands of dollars over the weekend, and this plumbing issue has happened twice now in the past year.

We reached out to management of the building, but they were unavailable for comment.

Those businesses closed are expected to reopen on Tuesday.