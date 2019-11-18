Mt. Royal Shopping Center To Fully Open Tuesday After Days of Plumbing Issues

DULUTH, Minn. – Tenants in the Mt. Royal Shopping Center are expected to be back open for business Tuesday after some were forced to close for four days because of a plumbing issue.

One business owner who did not want to be named for this story told FOX 21 the revenue loss has been in the thousands of dollars over the weekend, and the plumbing issue has happened twice in the past year.

Jason Vincent, the owner of Vanilla Bean Duluth located in the shopping center, says customers will be needed more than ever when the restaurant opens back up Tuesday.

“When you’re talking thousands of dollars lost- especially over our busy weekend- that’s huge. We just hope the public can help get us small business owners up there, get us back on our feet,” Vincent said.

We reached out to management of the building who were unavailable for comment.

Some businesses like the Mt. Royal Library and Bulldog Pizza were back open by Monday afternoon.