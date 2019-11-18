One Injured in Lincoln Park Stabbing
DULUTH, Minn. – one man was arrested and another was transported to a local area hospital early Monday morning after an apparent stabbing incident.
Authorities responded to reports of a stabbing in the 1300 Block of Commonwealth Avenue around 1:45 a.m.
According to Duluth Police, when officers arrived on scene they found a 27-year-old male with a large stab wound to his abdomen.
A 43-year-old male suspect was arrested and is facing charges of first and second degree assault with a deadly weapon.
Authorities say the suspect and victim were known to each other. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.