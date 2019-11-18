Raising Awareness for Pancreatic Cancer

In Minnesota alone, 780 deaths will occur from Pancreatic Cancer this year

DULUTH, Minn.- Every year, 55,000 Americans are diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer. There’s no exact cause known, other than smoking and obesity having a strong link to the disease.

And on Monday night, one women affected by the disease hosted an event to raise awareness.

In Minnesota alone, 780 deaths will occur from Pancreatic Cancer this year, which is one of the deadliest cancers in the U.S. with an average five year survival rate.

Northlanders came together Monday night to honor those past and present who have been diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer. Money raised from the silent auction will be kept local to help patients, and get donated to the ‘Pancreatic Cancer Action Network’.

Pamela Marshall lost her Dad Gordon two years ago to the disease, and says telling the stories of victims of the deadly cancer is what matters most to her.

“I’ve met a lot people in my efforts. Probably one in three people I speak to know of somebody with Pancreatic cancer, so it’s more prevalent than we think. I’ve met some amazing people and so not only is this for my dad but for everybody else,” said Marshall.

This Thursday will be proclaimed Pancreatic Cancer Day in Duluth, and Enger Tower will be lit purple at dusk.