UMD Volleyball Team Set to Defend NSIC Tournament Title

The Bulldogs will open the tournament against Augustana.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD volleyball team has spent the majority of their season near the top of the national ranks. And now that “X” on their back becomes amplified with the start of the NSIC tournament around the corner.

The Bulldogs did not end their season well as they dropped their final two games of the regular season to teams that are ranked among the best in the country. But the team feels like they can learn much more from their losses than from their wins.

“What we’re trying to do is turn that into a good learning experience and take the areas that we need to work on that we learned about this weekend, get back into our team chemistry and make it a strong week of practice to go out this weekend and play hard,” setter Emily Balts said.

“We really don’t know how we’re going to respond, but the hope certainly is that they respond to it by re-focusing here for the next few days and understand that we’re going to have to play much better volleyball on our side of the net, first and foremost, in order to continue advancing not only in the conference tournament, but even have a chance at a regional tournament,” said head coach Jim Boos.

The Bulldogs will now defend their NSIC tournament title as the #2 seed and they will open things up against seventh-seeded Augustana.

“Everything that we’ve done up to this point has put us into a good position. We’ve talked about how now is kind of irrelevant in a way. We just need to focus on doing good in the now,” outside hitter Hanna Meyer said.

“You’re talking about eight teams that are going to be somewhere in the national poll or receiving votes. There’s no one team that’s a target. Everybody is going to be a tough match-up. I think the records and the seeds go out the window once everybody steps on the floor. It’s just going to boil down to who plays the best,” said Boos.

The NSIC tournament will take place at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. UMD’s match against the Vikings is set for noon.