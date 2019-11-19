11th Annual “Bob’s Bike Drive” Held Wednesday Morning

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s turkey time for a good cause at Marine General and its the 11th annual turkey fry.

Tomorrow from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. folks can stop by Marine General on London road to get a free turkey sandwich.

Donations are encouraged, with all of the proceeds going toward “Bob’s Bike Drive” for kids this holiday season.

Those bikes will be donated to the salvation army.

“This year we have 360, last year we had 400. We’ve given away over 2,500 bikes over the last 11 years,” Marine General Employee, Bob Rogers says.

Tomorrow’s turkey fry will also include factory pro-staff on hand to help answer questions about the upcoming ice fishing season.