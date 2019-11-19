Big Weekend Ahead for UWS Men’s Hockey Team

The Yellowjackets will be taking on two of the top five teams in the entire country.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Last season, the UWS men’s hockey team had one of their most successful seasons in recent memory. And it seems like they’ve carried that momentum into the early part of this season.

The Yellowjackets have opened this season with two wins earlier this month against Saint Mary’s and St. Olaf. The former was an impressive 7–0 win at home that really showed off the fire–power UWS has this season.

“You want to see everybody be able to pitch in and that’s exactly what happened. I think every one of our forwards got at least a point in that game, which is great. That means a ton of new guys all got their first college point, got their feet wet and got the ball rolling. That’s what we needed. I hope that confidence really fuels us going forward,” said forward Andrew Durham.

“It’s good to see. It gave us some time to see what we need to work on as well, too. It was a good start and we’re looking forward to this weekend,” head coach Rich McKenna said.

The ‘Jackets will be back at home this weekend as they open conference play against two of the top teams in all of Division III: fifth-ranked UW-Eau Claire and the third-ranked and defending national champs UW-Stevens Point.

“We’re excite to have both of those teams come here. I think we’re a little bit of a different team then in year’s past. We’ve had some success against Eau Claire last year. You got to go through those teams to get to where we want to go,” said McKenna.

“It’s a task I think we’re ready for with some of the personnel we’ve added and some of the guys coming back. I think it will be a real good test. We went back and forth with Eau Claire all year last year. I think we’re ready and we want to play them. We’re not afraid,” said Durham.

Puck drop on Friday night at Wessman Arena is set for 7:30 p.m.