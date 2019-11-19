Downtown Duluth Will Become A Construction Zone Next April

Two projects will take place this upcoming contruction season.

DULUTH, Minn. – Phase Two of the Superior Street Reconstruction project recently wrapped up, but Phase Three is next up on the agenda for the project.

In addition to Phase Three of the Superior Street project, the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Lake Avenue Bridge Resurfacing project will also happen this upcoming construction season.

Phase Three of the Superior Street project will happen between Lake Avenue and Third Avenue West.

Similar to Phase Two, it will call for a full reconstruction of the road and replacement of underground utilities.

But before the next stages of this project can begin, city officials say it’s critical to reach out to the impacted businesses to get them involved in the process.

“I can’t overstate the importance of trying to work with the business owners early and often on the project. I think it makes the project go much more smoothly,” said Senior Engineer for the City of Duluth Duncan Schwensohn.

Phase Three is expected to begin next April.

Staff at a business along that stretch of Superior Street says they have some concerns, but they will get through it.

“All of Superior Street has succeeded and kept going through all of this. I don’t think it’s going to be any different over here. Here at ignite we have a good community and we know our customers will support us through this,” said Anna Leiffring, instructor at Ignite Studio in Duluth.

MnDot’s will begin a separate resurfacing project on the Lake Avenue Bridge, also in April.

The project is a preventative measure as weather over the years has created some wear and tear on the nearly 40-year-old bridge.

“The chloride from the salt have gotten into the bridge deck surface and we want to be proactive in removing that damaged concrete and replace it before it begins failing and causing additional problems to the vehicle traffic,” said

Construction is planned between Superior Street and Railroad Street.

Additions will include bike lanes in both directions and a new left turn lane onto Superior Street.

ADA accessible improvements will also be made.

The Lake Avenue resurfacing project will cost an estimated $2 million.

Both projects are expected to wrap up next October.