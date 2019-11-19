Duluth ISD 709 Tenured Teachers Celebrated

44 Duluth Public School Teachers were celebrated for three years on the job, all becoming tenured in the district.

DULUTH, Minn.- 44 Duluth Public School Teachers were celebrated for three years on the job, all becoming tenured in the district.

Teachers from Duluth East, Congdon Park Elementary, and Denfeld were just some of those honored in front of friends and family members. For one teacher in particular, whose students from Denfeld catered the event says being with them on a daily basis is life changing.

“We have an amazing group of students and to be able to be with them every day and watch them grow and to see them actually understand something when they work really hard on it, and then the best part is when you watch them walk across that stage. Gives you the proud mom goosebumps”, said Leah McNeil, Culinary Arts Instructor at Denfeld High School.

The event was hosted at the old Central High School in Duluth.