Great Outdoors: Ski Hills Prepare for Winter

DULUTH, Minn. – Winter temps are here — or at least they were here — but skiers and snowboarders don’t have to worry. The slopes are expected to be back open in the coming days.

Winter sports fans have been going stir crazy since last winter, waiting for their chance to tear up the slopes.

Now, the ski hill at Spirit Mountain in Duluth is buried under a layer of snow.

“The early cold really helped us out making what we have for this coming weekend really good,” said Jon Regenold, action sports manager at Spirit Mountain.

Snow making has stopped for now with temperatures above freezing, but staff expect to fire up the machines again soon to get the hill and the trails ready to open Friday.

“We have so many people that are ready, they’re anxiously waiting to get back on snow and so when they come they come with such a heavy smile that it’s excellent,” said Regenold.

The hill at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior was already packed with skiers for several days.

“We were a very busy place Thursday through the weekend,” said manager Mike O’Hara.

But the snow started to melt and staff had to temporarily close the slopes.

“Those are the games that Mother Nature plays with us here in the Twin Ports on a regular basis,” said O’Hara.

Unless a lot of rain falls on the hill, the resort plans to start up again this weekend. They’re hoping customers come out in droves just like last week.

“It was busy,” said O’Hara. “We’re grateful to everybody who paid attention to what’s going on here at the hill and decided to come out and give it a try. Again, the temps were wonderful.”

For skiers, snowboarders, and other winter sports fanatics, an early start to winter is always exciting, especially with months more snow to come here in the Northland.

“Winter is coming and it’s already here at Spirit so we’re ready to celebrate that,” said Regenold.

The slopes at Spirit Mountain are expected to be in full swing by mid-December. Registration is now open for the ski center’s holiday camp and lessons this winter.