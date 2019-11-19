I Love You Pop-Up Event at UMD

UMD students offered some kind words to those in the Northland, with the help of a well-known Minnesota artist

DULUTH, Minn.- We tell people we love them all the time, but when was the last time you wrote a letter to someone, and ended it with “I love you”?

Tuesday, UMD students offered some kind words to those in the Northland, with the help of a well-known Minnesota artist.

It’s the season of giving, and UMD students are giving people a reason to smile in a way most don’t do.

UMD hosted a unique experience focused on expressing gratitude through art designed by Minnesota artist Anne Labovitz. Students wrote letters to loved ones, strangers, and friends around campus.

“I think nowadays our world moves really, really fast and we kind of think to ourselves yeah I think my friends know that I love them and appreciate them but how often do we actually go out of our way like Jade said to actually do a physical copy and go that extra mile to show them appreciation”, said Jade Hipp, a Junior at UMD.

A grant from the College of Education and Human Service Profession was given to the students to put this event on.