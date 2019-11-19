It’s Turkey Fry Time! Marine General Hosting Annual Fundraiser Wednesday

Marine General is Hosting the Annual Turkey Fry Fundraiser Wednesday, November 20 from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – 60 turkeys will be deep fried outside Marine General in Duluth on Wednesday, November 20.

The public is invited to stop by the store located at 1501 London Road from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. for turkey sandwiches, ice fishing information, and more.

The 11th annual event will also kick off Bob’s Bike Drive.

This year, more than 360 bikes will be donated to local youth in the Twin Ports ahead of the holiday season.

The bike drive is in partnership with the Salvation Army.

Donations are encouraged at the Turkey Fry to help pay for the bikes.

Bob Rogers started the bike drive after growing up without the luxuries many kids have today.

“I love doing it,” said Rogers. “It’s nice to see the kids, you know how they enjoy the bike, and the helmets they have this year. It’s just a way of giving back. I grew up and didn’t have anything and now I got a little more so I can help.”

Click here to learn more information.