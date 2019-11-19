Lake Superior College’s PT Program Celebrates 20th Anniversary

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior College’s Physical Therapy Program Celebrated its 20th Anniversary Tuesday afternoon.

It was all started by students who were part of a class to develop a clinic back in 1998.

Then, the clinic opened in 1999 as a partnership with Saint Scholastica’s PT program.

The program accepts students, LSC employees and the public as patients.

Students receive free services at the clinic. Staff, and other members of the community receive discounted or even free services depending on their financial situation.

“It’s a great resource for the community because we have people who are unable to get physical therapy because they don’t have insurance,” LSC Physical Therapy Assistant Program Director, Jane Worley says.

“So they are under insured and our clinic is a place for those folks to come and get therapy,” Worley says.

Lake Superior College was one of the first PT assistant programs in the country to start a student run physical therapy clinic.