Longtime Superior City Councilor Dan Olson Won’t Seek 7th Term
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Longtime Superior city councilor Dan Olson says he won’t run for a 7th term after finishing up in April of next year.
Olson made the announcement at Tuesday’s council meeting.
He most recently was responsible for helping get the Webster Dream Park project a reality for people of all abilities.
Olson posted a statement on his Facebook Tuesday night:
“About a half hour ago I made a decision that took a lot of thought and consideration but, with the help of a best friend, I have decided to not seek a 7th term on the Superior City Council. I have had a great experience over 12 years. I hope I have made decisions that not only protected our community with a fiscal responsibility but considered our citizens needs and concern. If I touched one of you in a positive way or made you feel better about yourself or our City I am a success. Thank you all”