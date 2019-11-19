Longtime Superior City Councilor Dan Olson Won’t Seek 7th Term

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Longtime Superior city councilor Dan Olson says he won’t run for a 7th term after finishing up in April of next year.

Olson made the announcement at Tuesday’s council meeting.

He most recently was responsible for helping get the Webster Dream Park project a reality for people of all abilities.

Olson posted a statement on his Facebook Tuesday night: