Lumberjacks Girls Hockey Gets Home Win Over Rebels

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton's top line continues to dominate, with Dea DeLeon and Kiana Bender scoring in the win.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girls hockey team would be held off the scoreboard for most of the night, but the Lumberjacks scored late to get the 2-1 home win over Moose Lake Area.

The top line for the Lumberjacks continued to dominate, with Dea DeLeon getting the Lumberjacks on the board late in the second, then Kiana Bender scored the other goal in the third. Jamie Benzie got the Rebels on the board with under a minute to play, but it would be too little, too late. Jo Wekseth finished with 50 saves for Moose Lake Area.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton improves to 3-2 and will host Grand Rapids/Greenway next Tuesday, Nov. 26.