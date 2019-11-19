Volunteers Needed For Thanksgiving Day Buffet

DULUTH, Minn. – Thanksgiving is a little over a week away, but preparations are already underway at the DECC for their Thanksgiving buffet.

Food has been coming into the DECC, waiting to be prepared for the thousands of community members that aren’t able to get a hot meal on Thanksgiving.

Volunteers are still needed, especially during the afternoon shift, so they can hit the ground running.

“It’s a great shift for families and having kids kinda help out– stack chairs and clean up. There’s a lot to do at the end of the day,” Thanksgiving Day Buffet Organizer, Monica Hendrickson says.

The Thanksgiving buffet will be held next Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It’s the 30th Anniversary of the buffet.