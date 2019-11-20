13th Annual Christmas by the Lake Album Released

Album sales go to support the Bluebird Foundation which in turn supports high school students in the performing arts.

DULUTH, Minn. – Christmas by the Lake is an annual album that comes out each holiday season featuring 300 local and regional artists playing Christmas themed music.

All kinds of genres of music are on the album which features 33 holiday songs including some original music by the artists.

Other songs feature local high school choirs.

The Bluebird Foundation has raised nearly $50,000 in grants and scholarships to regional high school age youth in performing arts.

“For the performing arts these students go day in and day out trying to push their boundaries and trying to get out of their comfort zone which is the arts and this is why we are here is because we want to give them grants and scholarships just to say hey we are rooting for you and we want to be a helping hand for the performing arts,” said Austan Lundeen, the marketing director for the Bluebird Foundation.

The album will be available in several locations including Super One food stores.