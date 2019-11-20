Carvings Found At Glensheen Show Names Of Last Four People Living At Estate

DULUTH, Minn. – While work is well underway at Glensheen preparing Marcia Hales’ “Spirit of the Lights” display, a new discovery was recently made on the grounds of the estate.

Carved on a rock of the Bent Brook are the names of the last four people to live on the property

Both the head gardener along with his wife, and the last carriage house caretaker and his wife made their mark on the grounds during the Congdon era.

“Keep in mind that their probably in their 60s when this happened based on how much damage has happened to this brook,” said Dan Hartman, Glensheen’s director.

“It’s just kind of a fun image. If you can picture those two couples, or the two guys maybe with the sticks carving their names into the cement. It’s just kind of the neat little history to the staff that worked here at Glensheen that sometimes gets overshadowed by the family history,” Hartman said.

Meanwhile, construction on the Spirit of the Lights display at Glensheen is expected to be completed by December 10th.