Essentia’s ‘Vistion Northland’ Project Takes the Construction Spotlight Downtown

Superior Street construction ends, Essentia Health expansion continues.

DULUTH, Minn.- From one construction project to the next, People in Duluth are free to drive down Superior Street just to see the multi-million dollar Essentia Health expansion project take the construction spotlight downtown.

Essentia says it’s “Vision Northland” project is turning into a reality now that they’re finishing the demolition phase of their three-year makeover.

Officials say working on their project has been easier since Superior Street construction finished.

It’s allowed equipment trucks more access to the construction zone and crews are working quickly.

They’ve demolished most buildings from superior street to second that are necessary to begin phase two of the project, preparing the site for building.

“It will probably go into end of December, into January. But we will start to see, as you’re already seeing, some of the site prep happening. So some of the rock removal,” Essentia Health Sr. vice president of operations Mark Hayward said. “We will begin to see more of that work happening to make way for the footings and foundations and preparing the site.”

The project will continue through the Winter.

Phase three of construction, steel erection, is expected to begin in April.

Starting December 4, Essentia Health invites the public to come watch construction crews blast rocks from the site, primarily below 2nd Street.