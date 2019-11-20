Fannie Rose Candy Shop is Getting a Sweet Upgrade

Fannie Rose Candy Shop changes name to Duluth Candy Co.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth’s local candy store is getting a sweet upgrade before the end of the month.

Fannie Rose Candy Shop on Superior Street is changing its name to Duluth Candy Co.

The shop says it’s time to paint the walls and renovate the insides after a decade downtown.

The building the candy store is in, however, will still be called the Fannie Rose Building.

“The city itself seems to be updating a little bit, especially with the street in front, and it’s kind of just a roll with the times. After ten years, we knew what worked for us, what didn’t work and we knew what we wanted to change a little bit,” shop manager Holly Vanderport said.

Duluth Candy Co. will be fully renovated and open for holiday business by December 1.