Former Greyhounds Defenseman Frederick Paine Commits to Air Force

Air Force is coached by Iron Range native and Greenway alum Frank Serratore.

DULUTH, Minn. – Former Duluth East hockey standout Frederick Hunter Paine announced on twitter Wednesday that he has committed to joining the Air Force men’s hockey team.

The defensive stalwart was a key part in the Greyhounds’ back-to-back trips to the state tournament in the past two seasons. In his tweet Paine said, “It’s truly a dream come true to do what you love and to serve your country at the same time!”

