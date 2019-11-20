Gobble, Gobble! Tickets on Sale for 71st Annual Lincoln Park Business Group Turkey Bingo

Turkey Bingo is Happening Wednesday, November 20, and Thursday, November 21

DULUTH, Minn. – Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which can only mean one thing. Lincoln Park Business Group is inviting all Northlanders to purchase tickets now for the 71st Annual Turkey Bingo.

This year, they’re adding another day to the madness for double the amount of fun.

Turkey Bingo will be played Wednesday, November 20 and Thursday, November 21.

Tickets are $30, including dinner and 15 rounds of bingo.

Click here to purchase tickets today!