Marine General Turkey Fry Raises Thousands for Duluth Bike Drive

Marine General, The Salvation Army and Duluth businesses celebrate the season of giving with the annual Turkey Fry.

DULUTH, Minn.- It was a three-in-one celebration at Marine General in Duluth Wednesday: A holiday turkey fry, the kick–off to ice fishing season and a fundraiser for the annual city bike drive

This is the 11th year Marine General…

The Salvation Army and several Duluth Businesses have raised money to buy bikes for kids and families.

They were able to give out 360 bikes earlier this year record they expect to break in 20–20 thanks to community donations.

“It really doesn’t hit you, or hit me, until somebody comes up and shakes my hand, says ‘Thank you, Bob, for doing it,’ but it’s just something I do,” bike drive founder Bob Rogers said.

Marine General staff and volunteers started preparing the deep fried turkey’s at 5 a.m.

Long–time attendees of the event say they used to only come for the turkey and ice fishing, but now the event reminds them of what it means to give during the holiday season.

“It means to try and be a little bit nicer to everybody, try to reach a little deeper for everyone and try and remember that feeling for the rest of the year,” Tommy Lemon said.

Close to $4 thousand was raised just from donations made at Wednesday’s turkey fry event.