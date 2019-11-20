MnDOT Prepares For Upcoming “Can Of Worms” Project

Project is set to begin in the spring of next year.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation has already started the ground work for the “Can of Worms” project, which is expected to start next spring.

This project will rebuild and modernize the interchange of I-35, I-535, and Highway 53.

MnDot officials tell us the project is moving along quickly.

Currently preliminary work and testing is now underway on the project site.

Motorists may have noticed a huge pile of dirt while driving along I–35.

That pile is actually part of a ground improvement test being monitored to determine depth and spacing needed for the project.

MnDot is also conducting soil and ground water testing on the site.

“This was a very old industrial area, so all the water and soil were dealing with is extremely contaminated. We need to do a lot of testing to determine how much soil and how highly contaminated it is or what can be done with it,” said MnDot Project Manager Roberta Dwyer.

Next up on the agenda, MnDot plans to work with Duluth city crews to relocate a gas line along West Michigan Street.

Starting in the spring I–35 will be reduced to a single lane in both directions from 27th Avenue West to Garfield Avenue.

MnDOT officials are recommending drivers to get ready now for those future traffic delays.

Two public meetings will be held on Monday at Clyde Iron Works at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. for anyone interested in learning more about the “Can of Worms” project.