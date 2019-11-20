New Local Business Taking Stress Out Of Holiday Baking

Lake Superior Baking Co. Began in October of 2019; Hermantown Resident Chloe Harris is the Founder of the Company

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Baking is all the buzz in the kitchen of one Hermantown resident.

17-year-old Chloe Harris started Lake Superior Baking Co. in October of 2019.

Harris says she has had a passion for baking since she was 7-years-old. Now she’s turning her passion into a profession by starting up her very own company.

Harris bakes out of her own kitchen, with the occasional help from Mom, Heather, when doing the dishes!

Harris brought in an assortment of baked goods including her first ever Snowfall Tree Cake, Geoed Cake (which takes seven hours to create!), Spicy Olive Dill Bread, Cranberry Walnut Bread and Homemade Pretzels with Cheese Sauce.

Christmas cookies include Peanut Butter Blossoms, Cranberry White Chocolate, Gingerbread, and many more!

Harris is busy, but she’s actively taking more orders for the holiday season.

Click here if you’d like to contact Lake Superior Baking Co., or to learn more information.