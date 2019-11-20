Police Read Books to Kids at Squad Car Storytime

This month is Dino-vember at the library so an officer read all kinds of dinosaur themed books to the kids.

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth police officer served his community on Wednesday by reading to kids at Squad Car Storytime at the Duluth Public Library.

The young children asked questions about the books and even put in their two cents on how to properly pronounce dino names.

This bi-monthly event all goes to letting kids know their local police officers are there for them.

“I think a lot of times we can be intimidating in uniform and just have the ability to come down and have the kids see us in kind of a different light so they feel comfortable in the future coming up to us if they ever need us,” said Reid Erickson, a patrol officer for the Duluth Police Department.

The squad car storytimes are every other Wednesday all the way through February.

A full schedule can be found online here.