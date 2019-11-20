Tips to Remember When Stray Animals Are Found

Animal Allies Humane Society Says They Receive Multiple Calls Per Day Regarding What to Do With Stray Animals

DULUTH, Minn. – It can often be difficult to know what’s the right thing to do when coming across stray animals, especially in the cold winter months.

Stray or feral animals may be timid, or show force, leaving helpful animal advocates to wonder what’s the best way of going about getting the animal to a safe place.

Michelle Carter, Development Officer at Animal Allies Humane Society in Duluth, says it’s best to contact Duluth Animal Control to come get the stray animal.

They can be reached at the city shelter by calling 218-723-3259 or by calling the on-duty cell phone at 218-390-2256.

“Our natural instinct as humans is to try to help animals who appear to be in need of assistance,” said Carter.

She says at Animal Allies many calls come in daily regarding stray animals and what should be done.

Carter says Animal Allies is not able to come help in this situation as they serve primarily as a safe place for the animal to stay until adoption.

Carter also wants to remind pet owners and advocates to remember how fast frostbite can set in for animals when cold weather sets in across the Northland.

If you’d like to learn more about Animal Allies Humane Society, click here.