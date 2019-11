Tommies Too Much for CSS Men’s Basketball Team

A big second half would push St. Thomas past the Saints on Wedneday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica men’s basketball team could not dig out of their early hole as they fall to #15 St. Thomas 110-64 Wednesday night at the Reif Gym.

Jack Silgen and Ander Arnold were the only Saints to score in double-figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively. CSS will continue to search for their first win of the season as they host Loras on Saturday.