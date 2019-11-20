UMD Men’s Basketball Knock Off Rangers to Stay Unbeaten at Home

The Bulldogs improve to 3-0 at Romano Gym so far this season.

DULUTH, Minn. – Logan Rohrscheib led the way with 26 points, including six three-pointers, as the UMD men’s basketball team knocked off Wisconsin-Parkside 89-69 Wednesday night at Romano Gym.

Brandon Myer finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds while Alex Illikainen chipped in with 16 points to help the Bulldogs pick up their third straight win.

Next up for UMD is a weekend road trip to Michigan Tech.