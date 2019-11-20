UMD Women’s Hockey Hosting Top-Ranked Gophers This Weekend

Puck drop for Friday's night game at Amsoil Arena is set for just after 3 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend will be a big one for the UMD women’s hockey team as they take on top-ranked Minnesota in a rematch of last season’s WCHA tournament semi–finals.

And although it’s early in the season, UMD feels that it’s crucial to get a win over their rivals to make a statement in the first half of the season.

