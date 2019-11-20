UMD’s Larson, Pearson Earn Second Straight All-NSIC North Division First Team Honors

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – Wednesday, the NSIC released their end-of-season awards and for the second straight year, UMD quarterback John Larson and linebacker Nate Pearson earned first-team recognition for the North division.

In seven starts this season, Larson finished with 23 total touchdowns: 19 passing, two rushing and even two receiving. It was another stellar year for Pearson as the former Northwestern Tiger finished with 36 tackles and nine sacks.

Other first team selections on offense for UMD include offensive linemen Brent Laing and Noah LeBlanc, as well as running back Wade Sullivan. And on defense, the Bulldogs had six other first team honorees, including defensive linemen Tom Johnson and Dan Monson, linebackers Isaac Erdmann and Cole Refsnider, and defensive backs Bill Atkins and Austin Kurylo. A grand total of 20 UMD football players received recognition from the NSIC.