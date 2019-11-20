United Way Looks To Spread Kindness

DULUTH, Minn. – United Ways Across Minnesota have sparked the initiative “Acts of Kindness Week” this week.

The Head of The Lakes was out in full force this afternoon in the Holiday Center.

They also partnered with the red gross, giving people the opportunity to fill out holiday cards to military personnel.

It’s all in an effort to help people give back to the community in whatever way they can.

“So it could be buying a soda over your lunch break for a coworker, it could be holding the door opening for a stranger, it could be feeding the meter for downtown for somebody. But encouraging people whether it’s in the workplace or at home with their families or just community members to do an act of kindness,” United Way Development Director, Rachel Loeffler-Kemp says.

Anyone who stopped at the booth had the opportunity to stand in front of the balloon letters: K, N and D making them the “I” in kind.